IAI sees big potential – in the billions of dollars – for its Barak 8 weapon system.
IAI’s President and CEO, Joseph Weiss announced his planned retirement at a time when the company under his leadership achieved a record-high backlog exceeding US$11 billion, securing years of operations for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Record Backlog Enables Strategic Change At IAI".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.