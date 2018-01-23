The U.S. Missile Defense Agency will test Raytheon's Standard Missile-3 Block 2A from a land-based Aegis Ashore site for the first time.
Raytheon is preparing for another consequential intercept tests of its newly developed Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 2A exoatmospheric interceptor, with plans to launch it against a ballistic missile target from the U.S. government’s Aegis Ashore testing complex on Kauai, Hawaii. With an extended federal government shutdown averted, at least for now, the Pacific Missile Range Facility will likely press ahead with the missile trial by the end of March. In a recent interview at the ...
