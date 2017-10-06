The AIM-120 Amraam has been the U.S. Air Force's primary air-to-air missile since 1991: USAF
The U.S. Air Force is laying the foundation for a 10-year mega contract with Raytheon Missile Systems for continued development of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (Amraam) through fiscal 2032, with the final contract awarded in fiscal ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Raytheon To Keep Improving AIM-120 Through 2032".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.