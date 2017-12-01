The U.S. Air Force is moving forward with a plan to give the F-35A a moving target capability in 2018, awarding Raytheon nearly $60 million for procurement of the GBU-49 Enhanced Paveway II smart ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Raytheon Gets $60M For F-35 Moving Target Capability".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.