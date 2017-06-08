KUALA LUMPUR—The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has completed its first foreign deployment of a Boeing P-8A Poseidon, preparing to assign the aircraft to Southeast Asian ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "RAAF Poseidon Completes First Overseas Deployment".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.