The U.S. government has begun qualification testing of the new B61-12 guided thermonuclear bomb at Nevada’s Tonopah Test Range, marking another significant step toward delivery of the first operational weapon in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Qualification Testing Of B61-12 Nuke Begins At Tonopah".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.