Pratt & Whitney (P&W) is offering to upgrade the vertical thrust component of the propulsion system for the Lockheed Martin F-35B, offsetting the extra weight of proposed upgrades to the stealthy fighter’s mission ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pratt Offers Vertical Thrust Boost For F-35B".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.