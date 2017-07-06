LONDON—Piaggio has resumed flight testing of its P.1HH Hammerhead medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned air system after a May 2016 crash resulted in the loss of the first ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Piaggio Resumes Hammerhead Flight Testing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.