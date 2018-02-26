The Pentagon might consider a modern Nuclear Tomahawk as its proposed SLCM, or perhaps derivatives of the U.S. Air Force's LRSO or U.S. Navy's NCLAW missiles: USN
The Pentagon could leverage “existing technologies and capabilities” in the development of a new nuclear sea-launched cruise missile ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pentagon’s Nuclear SLCM Could Draw From Existing Programs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.