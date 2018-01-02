Minority- and women-owned businesses saw a drop in contracting from the U.S. Defense Department during much of the Obama administration, congressional auditors reported recently, although the dip was far smaller than for all of the Pentagon’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pentagon Contracts For Businesses By Women, Minorities Dip".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.