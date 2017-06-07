Boeing needs a near-term deal with Qatar to extend its F-15 production line after construction of aircraft for Saudi Arabia wraps up: Boeing
Northrop Grumman is getting to work on its fourth and potentially most important contract for the APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR), after securing a $244 million award from the U.S. Air Force to retrofit 72 Lockheed Martin ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Northropâ€™s SABR Chosen For U.S. Air National Guard F-16s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.