A Lockheed Martin F-35 bulkhead (foreground) and Boeing 777 engine-seal rings (background) rest at a Valence facility..
LOS ANGELES and WICHITA—Valence Surface Technologies, a U.S-based special metal processing company focused on the aerospace industry, expects to see double-digit growth over the remainder of the decade as it ramps-up output to meet surging commercial aircraft production and sustained growth in key defense programs. The company also performs significant work for the business aircraft industry. Distributed over 10 sites around the country, Valence is a conglomeration of mainly small ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Niche Supply Chain Player Poised For Growth".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.