MOSCOW—The TV7-117ST turboprop engine made its first flight on the Ilyushin Il-76LL testbed from the Gromov Flight Research Institute, in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, on Sept. 12. The start of the flight trials will speed development of two Ilyushin aircraft that will use the new engine—the Il-112V military transport and Il-114-300 passenger ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Engine For Ilyushin Turboprops Starts Flight Trials".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.