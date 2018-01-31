The supersized Raytheon Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 2A was developed by the U.S. and Japan to extend the kill zone of land- and sea-based Aegis ballistic missile defense systems: Missile Defense Agency
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Raytheon Missile Systems are refusing to confirm or deny reports that the latest Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 2A intercept test has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MDA Withholding Outcome Of Latest SM-3 Interceptor Test".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.