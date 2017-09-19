Federal information technology provider ManTech International said Sept. 18 it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transportation Security Agency (TSA) and NASA cloud services provider InfoZen for $180 million in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ManTech Buys NASA IT Provider InfoZen".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.