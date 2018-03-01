Raytheon won Lockheed's internal Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture Systems competition over incumbent Northrop Grumman and an alternative bid by L3 Technologies: U.S. Marine Corps
Raytheon has been selected by Lockheed Martin to produce electro-optical distributed aperture systems (EO-DAS) for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, besting incumbent Northrop ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lockheed Picks Raytheon For F-35 DAS Upgrade".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.