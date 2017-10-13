Lockheed Martin is on contract to deliver three Scania-based TPS-77 Multi-Role Radars to Latvia. Two units are built and the third is completing assembly in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, New York—Lockheed Martin has completed factory acceptance testing of Latvia’s first TPS-77 Multi-Role Radar (MRR) and anticipates delivery in early ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lockheed Nears Delivery Of Latviaâ€™s TPS-77 MRR Radar".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.