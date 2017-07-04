BEIJING—Lockheed Martin is offering an improved version of the F-35 Lightning for Japan’s requirement for a fighter to deploy in the 2030s, according to the Nikkei ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lockheed Martin Offers Modified F-35 For Japanâ€”Report".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.