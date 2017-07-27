Lockheed has moved forward with testing of its proposed deck-mounted launch canister for the ship-killing Lrasm cruise missile, despite withdrawing from the U.S. Navy's Over-The-Horizon Weapon System competition for the Littoral Combat Ship earlier this year.
Lockheed Martin has successfully fired its AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (Lrasm) from a new deck-mounted launcher as it seeks to replace Boeing’s RGM-84 Harpoon on U.S. Navy ...
