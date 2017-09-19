Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon’s leading contractor by revenue, has taken a stake in Ocean Aero, the San Diego provider of the Submaran unmanned maritime ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lockheed Buys Into Ocean Aero, Joins Underwater Flotilla".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.