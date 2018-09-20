NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—The more the U.S. Navy adopts multi-domain operations for unmanned platforms from a carrier, the more the service is going to need greater connectivity across the force—and this is one of the strengths L3 Technologies brings to the table, a senior executive tells Aerospace ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "L3 Highlights U.S. Navy Unmanned Systems Comms Needs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.