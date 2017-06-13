Kratos will be bringing its fighter-like XQ-222 Valkyrie and UTAP-22 Mako "loyal wingman" drones to a European audience at the Paris air show.
Kratos’ killer combat drones, the XQ-222 Valkyrie and UTAP-22 Mako, will be making their European debut at next week’s Paris air ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Kratos To Promote Valkyrie, Mako Drones In Paris".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.