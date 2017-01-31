As Norway looks to modernize its maritime patrol fleet charged with hunting Russian submarines in the North Atlantic, Kongsberg is looking to equip the nation’s new P-8 fleet with its Joint Strike Missile ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must be a paid subscriber to access "Kongsberg Looks To Equip Norwayâ€™s New P-8s With JSM".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.