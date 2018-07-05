MBDA model of an F-15 carrying Meteors: Bradley Perrett
TOKYO—Japan and Britain plan to begin test shots of the advanced version of the MBDA Meteor air-to-air missile in five years, following a prototype manufacturing effort for which the two partners are now ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Japanese AESA Meteor Test Shots Scheduled For Fiscal 2023 ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.