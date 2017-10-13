KUALA LUMPUR — The Indonesian Navy has received two Airbus AS565 MBe anti-submarine helicopters and a single Beechcraft Super King Air 350i twin turboprop transport. The navy’s chief of staff, Adm. Ade Supandi, accepted delivery of the three aircraft at a ceremony at the Juanda naval airbase in Surabaya on Oct. 13. Surabaya is located 786 km (488 mi.) east of the capital city of Jakarta. In his acceptance speech, Supandi said the navy will continue to modernize its air wing as ...
