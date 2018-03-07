KUALA LUMPUR—Indonesia is set to become the second export customer of the Airbus A400M Atlas airlifter, with the state-owned enterprise ministry intending to buy two aircraft.

The chief director of the ministry’s Indonesian Trading Co. (ITC), Agus Andiyani, disclosed the planned order in a meeting with Indonesian Air Force chief Air Marshal Yuyu Sustina in Jakarta on March 7, the air force says. It did not say when the contract is to be signed.

The air force quoted Andiyani as saying the A400Ms would be used to move essential goods, such as food, building materials and fuel, to eastern provinces of the archipelago nation. Doing so will be part of a program to minimize discrepancies in prices between the country’s provinces.

ITC sells and distributes the goods that the A400Ms will transport.

Sustina told Andiyani the air force would support the program by providing the aircrew and technicians to fly and maintain the aircraft.

Most of Indonesia’s eastern provinces lack proper roads and port facilities, though many have airports or at least airstrips. The air fields are served by the military, state-owned airlines or aviation subsidiaries of state-owned companies.

One such company is Pelita Air, the airline subsidiary of the Indonesian national oil company Pertamina. Representing a consortium of Indonesian aviation companies, Pelita Air signed an agreement with Airbus to study a possible A400M order during a visit to the country by then-French President Francois Hollande in March 2017. It is not known why the ministry has taken over the acquisition.

At the Singapore Airshow in February, Fernando Alonso, head of Airbus’s military aircraft division, said an Indonesian order was still possible following the 2017 letter of intent; he did not indicate a contract was imminent.

After the preliminary agreement was signed, he said: “We believe that the A400M will be an outstanding asset to support Indonesia’s vision of creating an air bridge to help redistribute wealth and resources across the archipelago as well as providing the basis for the expansion of our longstanding industrial cooperation.”

Despite the air force’s willingness to support the A400M mission, the service probably still prefers the smaller Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules airlifter for its own use.

When Indonesian Armed Forces Chief Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto was chief of the air force, he said several times that the service wanted C-130Js to replace its earlier-version Hercules.

The air force is familiar with the Hercules and probably sees the A400M’s current inability to conduct mass drops of paratroopers as another reason to stick with the U.S. aircraft.

A major task of the air force’s Hercules squadrons is supporting paratroopers from the Indonesian Army’s Strategic Command.