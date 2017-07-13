LOS ANGELES—As the U.S. Air Force takes the first steps toward active procurement of an air-launched hypersonic weapon, a team of Australian-U.S. researchers has conducted the first successful glide flight of an advanced weapon-like waverider configuration at speeds of more than Mach ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hypersonic Waverider Completes Test ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.