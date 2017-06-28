The House’s version of the fiscal 2018 defense authorization, if passed, would authorize the Pentagon to take the next step toward an international F-35 “block buy” valued at as much as $40 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "House Authorizers Support F-35 Block Buy Worth Up To $40B".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.