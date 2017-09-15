TIANJIN, China—Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service expects to begin working with Airbus next year to introduce the multi-mission version of the H175 helicopter into ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hong Kong Flying Service Prepares For Multi-Mission H175s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.