LONDON—The German defense ministry is leasing a pair of PZL-Mielec M-28 twin-turboprop utility aircraft to support paratroop ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Germany Leasing M-28s For Paratroop Training".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.