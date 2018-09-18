LYON, France—Fledgling firefighting company Seaplane Global Air Services has outlined plans to lease out waterbombing aircraft, especially the amphibious Beriev ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Firefighting Company To Be Waterbomber Lessor".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.