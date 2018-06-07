The FAA has instituted the latest in a series of no-drone zones over federal facilities on June 7 as news surfaced separately that the Defense Department has ordered its units to stop buying commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) until the Pentagon develops a cybersecurity ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Bans Drone Overflights of Facilities; Pentagon Stops Commercial Buys".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.