The cost to upgrade Lockheed Martin’s F-35 over the next six years could be more than $16 billion, according to an influential ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "F-35 Upgrades Could Cost More Than $16 Billion, Lawmaker Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.