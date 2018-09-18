LONDON—The European Defense Agency (EDA) says Europe is facing a shortfall of up to 40 aerial refueling aircraft in 2025 despite multi-national efforts to increase aerial refueling ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Europe Facing Up To Tanker Shortfalls".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.