At the Farnborough International Airshow in July, Lockheed Martin unveiled the planned, civil-certified LM-100J "FireHerc."
Rockwell Collins is promoting a digital upgrade of the HGS-6000 Head-up Guidance System on the C-130J Super Hercules that will combine enhanced and synthetic vision for U.S. Air Force missions as well as for firefighting operations flown by the Air National Guard and ...
