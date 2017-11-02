U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry AWACS and F-16 aircraft will be some of the armed service’s first to undergo a predictive maintenance trial fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) and so-called Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, the winning contractor for the service said Nov. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "E-3s, F-16s First In AI-fueled Predictive Maintenance Tryout".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.