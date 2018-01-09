A congressionally mandated, comprehensive think tank report about Defense Department contract bid protests suggested new “traffic court”-like adjudication of low-level litigation, as well as other minor reforms such as requiring legal counsel before filing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Defense Bid Protest Report Suggests No Big Changes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.