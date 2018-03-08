PARIS—Dassault CEO Eric Trappier on March 8 expressed disappointment in the lack of progress in the Anglo-French unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) demonstrator program, which the process of the UK leaving the EU (Brexit) probably accounts for, he ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Dassault Chief Laments Stalled Anglo-French UCAV".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.