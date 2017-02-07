DARPA has awarded five contracts for the first phase of a program to develop a radio-frequency (RF) system capable of adaptively and flexibly switching among communications, radar and electronic-warfare ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "DARPA Eyes Single, Flexible System For Radar, Comms, EW".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.