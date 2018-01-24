KUALA LUMPUR, SEOUL—Budgetary pressures could force Indonesian withdrawal from the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X fighter program, depriving it of funds and the endorsement of a second operator. If Indonesia does not quit the KF-X entirely, it may take a smaller role. Jakarta is behind in its monetary contributions. The finance ministry has refused to authorize a payment of $124.5 million due at the end of 2017 for the program, known in Indonesia as IF-X. The issue is ...
