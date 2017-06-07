Canada's new defense policy seeks 88 next-generation aircraft to replace the tiered fleet of 77 CF-18 Hornets. Ottawa has previously sought 65 Lockheed F-35 Lightning IIs.
Canada’s long-awaited national defense policy calls for the replacement of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) outdated fighter, tanker/transport, maritime patrol and light utility fleets as well as investment in new remotely piloted and special operations aircraft for surveillance and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Canada Seeks Fighters, Tankers, Sub-Hunters, Drones".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.