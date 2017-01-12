CAE has signed a pair of training services contracts worth more than C$1 billion ($760 million): an extension of a NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) contract from 2021 to 2023 and a U.S. Army contract for helicopter training instruction and support ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "CAE Wins NATO Fast-Jet, U.S. Army Helo Training Contracts".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.