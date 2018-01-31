Boeing wants to confine knobs and switches to a bygone era.

The company this week released the first images of its T-X cockpit, revealing a 21st century knobless and switchless touchscreen large-area display.

The “BTX” aircraft Boeing designed with Saab for the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Pilot Training, or T-X, competition has identical displays and symbology in the front and rear cockpit. In a training flight, the instructor pilot can see exactly what the student sees, and which inputs are selected.

If Boeing’s offering for T-X is selected, this new cockpit design would become standard for all airmen preparing to fly Air Force fighters and bombers. Large-area touchscreen displays are also featured in the cockpits of Boeing’s main rivals, the Leonardo T-100 and Lockheed Martin T-50A.

Boeing says when designing the cockpit it had today’s youth in mind—a generation raised with smartphones and tablets that have few, if any, physical buttons. It has tried to eliminate as many knobs and switches as possible by consolidating them into a virtual touchscreen architecture.

“Brand-new features include the avionics large-area display, the up-front control, and the touchscreen technology,” Boeing T-X Chief Test Pilot Steve Schmidt says. “We’ve really tried to put as much functionality on there as we could and take as many mechanical switches out of the cockpit.”

Boeing first unveiled its T-X proposal in September 2016 but waited until now to reveal the cockpit configuration. It has not named the supplier.

The BTX is up against the T-100 and T-50A for the $16 billion trainer procurement program. The Air Force needs at least 350 trainers to replace its 1961-vintage Northrop T-38 Talon. The Talon’s avionics were last updated beginning in 2001.

The service issued its much-anticipated T-X request for proposals in December 2016 and has taken longer than expected to announce a winner. The selection is now expected this spring or summer.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said recently that T-X evaluators have requested additional technical details from each of the competitors. Boeing would build its BTX in St. Louis.