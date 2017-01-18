The U.S. Navy’s competition for an over-the-horizon anti-ship missile to arm its Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)/Frigate warships will soon get underway, as Boeing readies its double-range Harpoon for flight testing at the Point Mugu sea range in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Boeing Readies Harpoon-ER For Navy Missile Competition".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.