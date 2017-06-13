Boeing’s defense and space unit will eliminate a layer of management, affecting 50 employees, and reorganize executive reporting lines starting July ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Cuts, Reworks Defense Leadership".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.