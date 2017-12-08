Bell says its V-280 Valor tiltrotor will "fly soon" in Amarillo, Texas, after missing the most recent target of late October/early November: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter is progressing toward first flight of the V-280 Valor slower than hoped, having missed the target months of September, October and November. The advanced tiltrotor prototype for the U.S. Army’s Joint MultiRole Technology Demonstration program has been completely assembled at Bell’s rotorcraft production facility in Amarillo, Texas. The 30,000-lb.-class aircraft is now undergoing extensive ground testing in preparation for first flight.

On Dec. 7, a company spokeswoman confirmed that Valor still has not flown, meaning it has missed the most recent target of late October or early November.

Construction began in June 2015, and Bell had originally hoped to get the aircraft off the ground in September. It is a marginal slip, but every month that goes by concedes a little more ground to Team Valor’s chief rival, the Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant, which is coming together at Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, with first flight expected by mid-2018.

Bell cautions that no “deadlines” have been missed, only target dates. “As a development program, our goal is to fly when we’re ready and when we’re confident it’s safe,” the company tells Aerospace DAILY in a statement. “We have been making great progress on our ground testing and, in fact, will be flying soon.”

The company did not provide any more details or explain why things were taking longer than planned. But it did release a video from Oct. 26, showing the first controlled conversion of the V-280’s engine pylons from 95 deg. to 75 deg.

This few degrees of movement on the company’s outdoor test stand is not very impressive on film, but it does shows clear and continued progress.

Bell says it must complete a series of functional tests and run all of the aircraft’s systems and flight controls prior to lifting off in powered flight.

Once in the air, flight testing will continue through 2018 and 2019, and should culminate in a series of company-backed unmanned flight tests.

The competing V-280 tiltrotor and X2-based SB-1 coaxial rotor are technology demonstrators meant to inform the U.S. Army-led Future Vertical Lift procurement. FVL will initially replace the Sikorsky H-60 and Bell H-1-series military rotorcraft.

The V-280 is powered by two General Electric T64 turboshaft engines, while the SB-1 is equipped with two Honeywell T55s.