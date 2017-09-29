Pakistan will receive 12 AH-1Z gunships through a foreign military sale approved by the U.S. State Department in 2015. The "Zulu Cobra" (pictured) is operated by the U.S. Marine Corps: USMC
AMARLILLO, Texas—Bell Helicopter has completed assembly of the first two AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters for the Pakistan ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bell Completes First AH-1Z Vipers For Pakistan Army".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.