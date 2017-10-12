NEW DELHI—The Bangladesh Navy (BN) has decided to buy two more new Ruag Aviation Dornier 228 aircraft as part of its effort to strengthen maritime patrol and rescue missions along the country’s 120,000 sq. km of maritime territorial area and exclusive economic ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bangladesh Navy To Buy Two More Dornier 228s ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.