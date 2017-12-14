LONDON—BAE Systems and the University of Manchester have test flown a subscale UAV demonstrator that uses wing circulation control and fluidic thrust vectoring for flight ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BAE Flies Advanced Flight Control UAV Demo".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.