The MV-22 Osprey recently completed its first roundtrip Pacific crossing, proving that the U.S. Marine Corps’ primary assault support platform can range the world’s largest ocean as tensions in the region continue to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Amid Regional Threats, V-22 Marks First Pacific Crossing ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.